The Bignor Village Fete is set to retunr after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Village Fete at Bignor Park is set to take place on Sunday May 22 from 12pm to 5pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ITV’’s the Voice contestant Duncan Allen will be performing at the fete alongside the Petworth Town Band.

There will be many other attractions including a Dog Agility Display, Fun Dog Show, children’s activities and various different food and drink stalls.