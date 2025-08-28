Village in Chichester prepares for local fayre
Taking place at St Peter’s Church, running from 12 pm to 4 pm, the event will feature food and drink from local producers.
This includes Langhams Brewery beers, Farretti pizzas, Trefoil salads and jams, and a range of teas, coffees and cakes.
Stalls will offer rustic garden furniture, handmade blankets, jewellery, metalwork, baskets, bird boxes, walking sticks, felted sheep rugs, paintings, greeting cards, honey and more. Arts and crafts stalls and face painting will also be part of the afternoon.
Live music is planned throughout the event. Visitors can also watch demonstrations such as furniture making, basketwork, painting, metalwork and spinning.
The Lodsworth Country Fayre is a regular community gathering and is expected to draw visitors from across the Chichester area.