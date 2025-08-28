Village in Chichester prepares for local fayre

By Henry Bryant
Published 28th Aug 2025, 10:08 BST
Lodsworth will host its Country Fayre on Sunday 7 September.

Taking place at St Peter’s Church, running from 12 pm to 4 pm, the event will feature food and drink from local producers.

This includes Langhams Brewery beers, Farretti pizzas, Trefoil salads and jams, and a range of teas, coffees and cakes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stalls will offer rustic garden furniture, handmade blankets, jewellery, metalwork, baskets, bird boxes, walking sticks, felted sheep rugs, paintings, greeting cards, honey and more. Arts and crafts stalls and face painting will also be part of the afternoon.

A photo of a previous Lodsworth Country Fayre event, back in 2023.placeholder image
A photo of a previous Lodsworth Country Fayre event, back in 2023.

Live music is planned throughout the event. Visitors can also watch demonstrations such as furniture making, basketwork, painting, metalwork and spinning.

The Lodsworth Country Fayre is a regular community gathering and is expected to draw visitors from across the Chichester area.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice