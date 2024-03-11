Visit Judy’s Cottage Garden in Worthing and help support National Garden Scheme charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This inspiring garden is packed with all year-round interest. There are several mature trees creating a feeling of seclusion and the informal beds contain a mixture of shrubs, perennials, cottage garden plants and spring bulbs. There are winding paths, little hidden areas to enjoy, a small fish pond and other water features. There is also a greenhouse and pretty log cabin which is set on a slightly higher level to enhance the view of the garden.

Enjoy a cup of tea and home-made cake in the conservatory or sit amongst the colourful array of plants in the garden. Judy and her family will be on hand to tell you about the garden or give gardening advice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judy’s Cottage Garden 33 The Plantation, Worthing, West Sussex. BN13 2AE is open for the National Garden Scheme Fri 29 Mar, Fri 31st May and Fri 6th Sept 10.30 am – 3.30pm. Admission £5, children free. Book online at https://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day. Home-made teas.

Most Popular

Judy's Cottage Garden

Why support the National Garden Scheme

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, and raises impressive amounts of money for some of the UK's best-loved nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we have donated more than £70 million to our beneficiary charities, and in 2023 made donations of over £3.4 million. Founded in 1927 to support district nurses, we are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK and our beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – we are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too. We fund projects which promote gardens and gardening as therapy, and in 2017, we launched our annual Gardens and Health Week to raise awareness of the topic. Our funding also supports the training of gardeners and offers respite to horticultural workers who have fallen on difficult times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad