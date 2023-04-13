Edit Account-Sign Out
Visit the beautiful garden at Foxglove Cottage in Horsham and help support National Garden Scheme charities

Have a lovely afternoon exploring this fabulous garden at Foxglove Cottage in the heart of Horsham. Enjoy tea and cake, browse plants for sale and have a chat to the incredibly knowledgeable and friendly owners, Peter and Terri Lefevre.

By Kate HarrisonContributor
Published 13th Apr 2023, 08:45 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 08:47 BST
Foxglove Cottage HorshamFoxglove Cottage Horsham
The ¼ acre plantaholic’s garden at Foxglove Cottage is full of containers, vintage finds and quirky elements. Paths intersect both sun and shady borders bursting with colourful planting and salvias in abundance! A beach hut summerhouse and deck are flanked by a water feature in a pebble circle. Two additional small ponds encourage wildlife. There is a surprise at every turn. The end of the garden is dedicated to a plant nursery.Recently featured on Gardeners World (March 2023).

Foxglove Cottage is open for the National Garden Scheme on Sunday May 28, Wednesday July 5 and Sunday July 9. Opening times are from 1pm to 5pm. Admission is £5, children free. Book online at https://ngs.org.uk or just turn up and pay on the day. Home-made teas. Vegan, gluten and dairy free cake.

Visits also by arrangement June and July for groups of 10+.Please contact the garden owners to discuss your requirements and arrange a date for a group or a bespoke visit.

    Foxglove Cottage HorshamFoxglove Cottage Horsham
    Details: Peter and Terri Lefevre 01403 256002 [email protected] Foxglove Cottage 29 Orchard Road Horsham West Sussex RH13 5NF

    Other gardens opening for the National Garden Scheme this summer include

    4 Ben's Acre open by arrangement with the garden owner June to August 2023.

    Oaklands Farm Shipley open Saturday 3rd June and Saturday July 15. Also, open April to September 2023 by arrangement with the garden owner.

    Foxglove Cottage HorshamFoxglove Cottage Horsham
    Knepp Castle opens for the National Garden Scheme on Saturday May 27.

    Please visit ngs.org.uk for information about these and other West Sussex gardens opening for the National Garden Scheme this aummer.

    Foxglove Cottage HorshamFoxglove Cottage Horsham
    Foxglove Cottage HorshamFoxglove Cottage Horsham
