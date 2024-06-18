Vocalist Shireen Francis plays Eastbourne
and live on Freeview channel 276
Club spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Perfect for a summer evening, the band's mix of West Indies Jazz Rhythm 'n' Groove comes complete with the iconic sound of steel pan – an instrument not often heard in a concert setting in Eastbourne.
“Born in London of Jamaican and Goan heritage, Shireen initially learned her craft in Afro-Caribbean music. However, inspired by artists such as Marlena Shaw, Dianne Reeves and Carmen Lundy, she soon moved into jazz singing and writing her own material. She is totally at ease with the classic American Songbook, as well as relating to the blues and gospel influences of artists like Aretha Franklin, Etta James and Nina Simone where Shireen's Afro-Caribbean heritage gives her vocal interpretations a different dimension. BBC Radio rated her as ‘quite simply, one of the best British jazz vocalists of this generation.’
“During her 25-year career, Shireen has performed at top international venues and festivals, including Ronnie Scott’s, Royal Festival Hall, Royal Albert Hall, 606 Club and Pizza Express Dean Street. And tonight she brings all this experience to Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne, along with Adam Ouisselat (steel pan), Dominic Grant (guitar), and Fergus Gerrand (percussion) – plus a guest appearance of Andy Panayi (sax/flute).”
The venue is the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. Tickets are £15 on the door on the night (if still available), or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies). Under-25s concession is £7.50, only available on door sales. Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm.
“There is ample parking immediately next to the venue and a warm welcome inside,” Annette said.
Splash Point Music Ltd started life as an award-winning record label, soon expanding into music publishing. It is now a fully-fledged live music company running @splashpointjazz clubs around the South East.