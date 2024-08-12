Vows and Views wedding fair debuts this autumn at Pagham Village Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vows and Views Wedding Fairs is thrilled to announce the debut of its highly anticipated Autumn Wedding Fair, set to take place on October 20, at the charming Pagham Village Hall.

This event promises to be an unmissable occasion for brides and grooms-to-be, wedding planners, and anyone looking to make their special day extraordinary.

The Autumn Wedding Fair will feature a curated selection of premier wedding vendors, including top photographers, florists, caterers, venue stylists, entertainers, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest trends in wedding planning, gather inspiration, and connect with experts who can bring their dream wedding to life.

"We are excited to host the Autumn Wedding Fair at Pagham Village Hall, offering couples the chance to meet some of the best wedding professionals in the industry," said Zoe Pniewski and Lyndsey Lee, the event organisers at Vows and Views Wedding Fairs.

Linsay Lee and Zoe Pneiwski of Vows and Views.

"Our goal is to provide a one-stop shop where couples can find everything, they need to make their wedding day perfect."

Highlights of the event include:

Exclusive Vendor Showcases: Meet and interact with a diverse range of wedding service providers.

Meet and interact with a diverse range of wedding service providers. Live Entertainment : Enjoy performances from talented entertainers throughout the event.

: Enjoy performances from talented entertainers throughout the event. Inspiration Galleries: Explore beautifully curated displays for decor, table settings, and floral arrangements.

The first 50 couples/brides to arrive will receive a free goodie bag and a glass of fizz, as well as the opportunity to be entered into a free prize draw.

The fair will be held from 11.30am to 2.30pm, providing ample time for attendees to browse, ask questions, and gather ideas for their big day. Admission is free, and all are welcome to join in this celebration of love and wedding planning excellence.

For more information about the Autumn Wedding Fair, visit Vows and Views Wedding Fairs website (http://www.vowsandviewsweddingfairs.co.uk) or contact Zoe Pniewski or Lyndsey Lee at [email protected].