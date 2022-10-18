Walberton Bonfire and Fireworks: what time it starts, how much tickets cost
Walberton Bonfire and Fireworks will make its explosive comeback on Sunday, November 6.
The popular annual event will take place at the Playing Field next to the Village Hall.
Gates will open at 5.30pm and tickets can be purchased on arrival.
Admission costs £6 for adults and £3 for children over three years old.
There will be refreshments available on the night, including hot food and a bar.
Walberton Playing Field is situated in The Pavilion, The Street, Walberton, Arundel, BN18 0PJ.
For enquiries, email: [email protected]