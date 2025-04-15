Walk in the footsteps of a King on the Arundel circular in Ordnance Survey's Short Walks Made Easy: South Downs

This is the second of 10 walks in the book that I have tried, having started with the longest, a slightly challenging circular walk around Amberley.

This time, it is a four-mile walk that mainly follows one of my own most favourite circular walks of all time – one I have done many, many times.

As I know the area so well, I made sure I followed the book religiously to see how it would be for a newcomer. These are designed to be leisurely walks rather than long hikes and in Arundel, the only real challenge was the High Street – quite a hill!

The only place I thought it could be confusing was at the very top of the High Street, where it says you curve left then bear right. They're not wrong but there are a couple of options up there, so it might get some in a muddle.

The target is Arundel Cathedral though and, frankly, that is obvious, so I don't think you will go too far wrong.

The route allows you to walk in the footsteps of a King, taking you along a stretch of The Monarch's Way. You pass the fascinating folly Hiorne Tower and soon sweeping views across the hills open up. A total wonder!

I've always loved this area and many a time have I said it should inspire poetry! I've always approached it from the other way, up the very, very steep hill. This walk gave me new perspective, taking me along the path down a more gentle slope, before doubling back at the bottom towards Swanbourne Lake.

There's a fingerpost along the valley that I think has been twisted but you shouldn't have any trouble following the obvious main path. It takes you around the lake to Swanbourne Lodge Tearoom.

Perhaps after a cup of tea or an ice cream, and a bit of bird spotting, head out to the road. You could extend your stay by visiting Arundel Wetland Centre, just to the left, or continue on this walk by turning right.

The last part of the walk is a curvy footpath around the river. This is a wonderful way to end the walk and though you could easily skip it by just heading down Mill Road, I very much suggest you don't! If anything, remember this bit as a short little trip any time you fancy just a small jaunt.

It's lovely and peaceful (between trains) and there are stunning views of the castle, though at one point you are surrounded by green and it is hard to believe you will be back in town in no time.

You end up back at Mill Road Car Park. It is not far back to Arundel Railway Station, either, where I started the walk. Ordnance Survey gives it two hours and I finished it comfortably in that time, even with a stop at the lake for a drink.

This was an area I knew well but the walk extended my own favourite walk and took me along paths I haven't been before, opening my eyes to more possibilities.

You could easily fit this walk into a longer day in Arundel, where there are plenty of shops to explore and many eateries to try.

The book Short Walks Made Easy: South Downs is written by Fiona Barltrop, an experienced outdoor writer and photographer. It is available from Ordnance Survey priced £8.99.

Look out for further reviews as I try out some of the other walks in the book.

1 . Short Walks Made Easy: Arundel Arundel offers a wealth of history and wonder Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . Short Walks Made Easy: Arundel Elaine Hammond at Swanbourne Lake Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . Short Walks Made Easy: Arundel If you travel by train, this takes you into town Photo: Elaine Hammond

4 . Short Walks Made Easy: Arundel Arundel Cathedral is an easy landmark to spot Photo: Elaine Hammond