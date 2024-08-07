Walk the Selsey Tram Way on Saturday August 24

There is an exhibition at The Novium Museum explaining the history of the Selsey Tramway which ran between Chichester and Selsey from 1897 until 1935.

A film describes a project undertaken by the Manhood Wildlife and Heritage Group which brings this local railway to life and explains what remains to be seen today.

There is also a Podcast on BBC Sounds as part of their Secret Sussex series called 'The Hapless Sidlesham Snail' which along with the film features The Selsey Shantymen singing the 'The Sidlesham Snail', one of several nicknames which defined this quirky railway.

Why not experience the Tramway yourself and join a walk on Saturday 24th August.

Meet at East Beach car Park, Selsey at 10.00am to walk the 6 miles to Sidlesham passing the sites of 8 of the 11 stations along the route, including Chalder.

You can return to Selsey on the No 51 bus.

If you are interested in joining the walk please contact Bill Martin of the Manhood Wildlife and Heritage Group - [email protected]