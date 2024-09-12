Walks and talks with Worthing Walking and Social Club
During October we have arranged the following walks. On Wednesday 2nd, there is a 5 mile linear walk from the promenade at the end of Grand Avenue, Worthing to East Preston and on Thursday 10th, the 6 mile walk is up the South Downs Way to Upper Beeding and back along the riverbank to Shoreham. On Wednesday 16th, meet at Victoria Station Information kiosk for a walk to Pimlico and back to Victoria Station. Further information about the walks can be obtained from Caroline on 01903 774098.
On October 1st, at the Quaker Meeting House at the rear of 34 Mill Road, Worthing, there is a talk on the history of Mewbrook Park in Littlehampton, and on October 15th, thetalk is entitled All about Diamonds ( a girl's best friend.) Entry is open to all and the doors open at 2.00 p.m. with the meeting starting at 2.30 p.m.
