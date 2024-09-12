Walks and talks with Worthing Walking and Social Club

Worthing Walking and Social Club activities in October

During October we have arranged the following walks. On Wednesday 2nd, there is a 5 mile linear walk from the promenade at the end of Grand Avenue, Worthing to East Preston and on Thursday 10th, the 6 mile walk is up the South Downs Way to Upper Beeding and back along the riverbank to Shoreham. On Wednesday 16th, meet at Victoria Station Information kiosk for a walk to Pimlico and back to Victoria Station. Further information about the walks can be obtained from Caroline on 01903 774098.