Watch as Arundel Castle hosts International Jousting Tournament in West Sussex

Over six days, jousters will compete at Arundel Castle in West Sussex in an ‘event for all’.

From July 30th to August 4th Arundel Castle in West Sussex is hosting jousters from England, France, Portugal and Australia to compete for individual and international honours.

Nigel Amos is the tournament compère, providing commentary and managing the flow of events. Kyle Dolah Evans is serving as the Marshal of the Field, responsible for overseeing the tournament and ensuring its smooth operation.

The event includes more than just jousting. The venue hosts falconry displays, a fire eater, and the Arundel Castle ‘Kids Battle’. The Medieval Encampment features demonstrations of forging, cooking, leather work, and period crafts. Attendees can enjoy performances by medieval musicians and participate in activities such as archery, warrior training, axe throwing, and crafts.

Food and drink are available at the Knights’ Table, which includes a festival bar and a feast. Find out more here: https://www.arundelcastle.org/events/jousting-tournament/.