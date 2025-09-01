Watch: Autumn is drawing in and that means getting ready for Rogate pumpkins

The countdown is on! From October 17 until November 2, Slade Farm on the A272, transforms into Rotate Pumpkin Patch, a vibrant autumn wonderland. With immersive themed zones, stunning photo spots, and a completely alcohol-free, family-friendly atmosphere, it’s the perfect seasonal day out.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome you back this October for another season of pumpkin-filled fun, adventure, and magical moments!” said the team at the farm. “Get ready for brand-new surprises, thrilling activities, and, of course, pumpkins galore!”

No visit would be complete without a visit to our enchanting Pumpkin Patch. Choose from a spectacular array of different colours and sizes of pumpkins, squashes and gourds. There are plenty of wheelbarrows warriors on hand to help you take your pumpkin back to your car.

Each year a world of magically themed spooky playhouses and attractions is created perfect for exploring and immersive role play. Pumpkin Games and activities, encounters with Bubble Witch, stories with Pumpkin Princess, DIG IT and much more! All included in the price of your entry ticket.

There are carefully curated pumpkin-themed, warm, quiet spaces perfect for family time and sensory play. Take photos to treasure in the beautiful halloween and autumn themed scenes and enjoy delicious local street food & drink. Perfect for new mums' groups, friend meet ups and visits with grandparents.

Then on November 1 and 2 you can take part in the pumpkin smash.

After the smashing success of last year’s event, staff at the patch are bringing back the Pumpkin Smash — bigger, bolder, and more exciting than ever!

To celebrate the finale of Pumpkin Season the last weekend you’ll have the chance to SMASH, SPIKE, SLING, DROP and CHUCK leftover pumpkins in the most epic way possible!

Located within the stunning beauty of the South Downs National Park our Pumpkin Patch and carefully crafted pumpkin themed scenes create the perfect backdrop.

Find out more at https://www.rogatepumpkinpatch.com/

1 . Rogate Pumpkin Patch Picture perfect Photo: RPP

2 . Rpgate Pumpkin Patch Smashing pumpkins Photo: RPP

3 . Rogate Pumpkins Transporting your pumpkins Photo: RPP

4 . Rogate Pumpkins Family photo time Photo: RPP