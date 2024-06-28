Watch: New Independent Chichester coffee shop opens

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Robin’s Nest Coffee Shop has opened up at 5 Baffins Lane, Chichester.

The shop serves up a range of cakes pastries and dessert options too. They are open from 7.30 am till 4 pm Monday through to Saturday.

They’ve been open for over 6 weeks now, and the owner of the coffee shop, Rose Bewick said: “This is an independent speciality coffee shop serving all kinds of homemade food, using lots of local producers from around the West Sussex area.”