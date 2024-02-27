WATCH: Police Exhibition takes place in Chichester for third year in a row

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The exhibition called ‘A History of West Sussex Constabulary 1857 to 1967’ is currently being held from February 23 to 28 in The Old Court Room at the Council House in Chichester, from 10 am to 4 pm.

Alan Moore said: “I’m an amateur historian who researches the history of the West Sussex Constabulary and the exhibition is a spin-off from my research.

“I’ve been running the exhibition for a week for the past three years. It’s attracted retired police officers and families of retired police officers that have served.”

Former police officer Alan Moore has done a lot of work to make these exhibitions possible. (Photo: Henry Bryant)

Mr Moore also spoke about his history in the force. He added: “I joined the police in 1968 as a cadet when the Sussex force amalgamated and I served for around nine years, then served as a fire investigation officer. I got involved in the research for this stuff was to look for details of my grandad who served as a war reserve in the Second World War. It’s all grown massively from there and these exhibitions and more research have followed. It’s great seeing people interested in looking at the history, and when people bring things in, It helps build another exhibition for the future.”