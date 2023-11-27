WATCH: Selsey Community Forum Chairman 'delighted' with King's Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Selsey Community Forum has received the King's Award for Voluntary Service for their 13 years of work. The award is the highest honour a volunteer service can be given and equivalent of an MBE.

The Selsey Community Forum is a partnership of a range of local voluntary organisations. They cooperate with a range of sectors to identify and meet local needs. Over the past ten years, the forum has been involved with partners in starting and sustaining over one hundred new activities and organisations.

The Selsey Community Forum have an array of services to aid and look after every member of their community.Their Selsey Care Shop is a one-stop-shop in the High Street for access to the other services provided the Community Forum.

Mike Nichols speaking about the award.

Mike Nichols is the Chairman of The Selsey Forum since it began and spoke about how they found out that they received the award. He said: “It came in on our central email and was an announcement from the Kings Award voluntary service email.

“They let us know what had happened and we were all very pleased and really delighted. We had an interview back in January in contention for an award. We've waited for nine months to find out whether we were successful. It was a real treat to have that and a real sense of appreciation and honour.”