Weald and Downland Musuem to host special exhibit

Weald and Downland

On Thursday, May 12 and Saturday, May 14 the Weald & Downland Living Museum will open its doors from 8.45pm for pre-booked visitors to experience the Museum at Night guided walks.

The walks will offer a unique experience where you will be guided by lamplight to different spaces around the Museum, to hear a series of short night-time stories.

These stories will focus on the theme of amazing animals.

The walks last approximately 1.5 hours and at the end of the evening, a warm drink and a biscuit will be offered in the market square.