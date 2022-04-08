Weald and Downland Musuem to host special exhibit

On Thursday, May 12 and Saturday, May 14 the Weald & Downland Living Museum will open its doors from 8.45pm for pre-booked visitors to experience the Museum at Night guided walks.
The walks will offer a unique experience where you will be guided by lamplight to different spaces around the Museum, to hear a series of short night-time stories.
These stories will focus on the theme of amazing animals.
The walks last approximately 1.5 hours and at the end of the evening, a warm drink and a biscuit will be offered in the market square.
Tickets are £25 each and limited in number, so they must be booked in advance via the link: https://wealddownland.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/7341?catID=7402&utm_source=Current+Members+List&utm_campaign=b8e36f9c4b-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_05_05_02_48_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_fcffe4983e-b8e36f9c4b-604397980