Weald & Downland Living Museum to host Hedgerows & Harvest Weekend

The Weald & Downland Living Museum in Chichester will host a weekend celebration for all things 'hedgerow' and 'harvest' on 12 – 13 October 2024. This event features special guests The Seed Sistas and will offer engaging activities and workshops suitable for all ages.

Renowned for their unique approach to herbal medicine, The Seed Sistas - dressed as their quirky hedgerow characters Bramble and Rose - will entertain and educate visitors by brewing hedgerow teas for visitors to taste, lead foraging walks around the Museum’s grounds, and present a fascinating afternoon talk titled 'Hedgerow Superfoods and the Herbal Medicine Underfoot.'

There will be demonstrations on historical food preservation methods from Food Historian Marc Meltonville, who will showcase Georgian techniques, while the Museum’s team will explain how a Tudor household would have preserved harvested foods for the winter period. Ruth and Mark Goodman from The Tudor Group will be taking up residence in Bayleaf Farmstead where Ruth will be demonstrating the making of a flock mattress.

Representatives from Plantlife, Sussex Wildlife Trust and Transition Chichester will discuss the vital role of hedgerows in supporting biodiversity, while Stuart Ovenden, author of 'The Orchard Cook' and 'The Flowerpot Forager,' will answer foraging questions and share recipes.

Hedgerows & Harvest

For those who would like a chance to get creative, there will be the opportunity to 'make and take' some autumnally inspired creations. Botanical artist Julia White will help visitors to make their own hedgerow print, Tony the Flowerman will offer the chance to make a dried flower decoration and there will also be the chance to participate in corn dolly tuition.

The whole weekend will be brought to life with musical performances by the South Downs Folk Singers.

Hannah Miller, Interpretation Manager at Weald & Downland Living Museum comments: “We are very excited to host a weekend dedicated to hedgerows and harvest. Offering a wonderful opportunity to connect with history and nature, it promises to be a weekend filled with learning, creativity and celebration. We are delighted that The Seed Sistas will be joining us to share their passion for plants through fun and engaging activities.”

Find out more about Hedgerows & Harvest at the Weald & Downland Living Museumhere - www.wealddown.co.uk/events/hedgerows-and-harvest/