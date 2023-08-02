BREAKING
Wealden Crematorium to host open day

Wealden Crematorium will be hosting an open day event in August where residents will be invited for a behind the scenes look.
By Sam Pole
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 10:57 BST

Following on from the success of last year’s open day, another one will be held on the August 16 between 11am and 3pm.

The crematorium staff will be offering guided tours to go behind-the-curtain and demystify the cremation process – everyone is welcome.

The crematorium has held over 4,000 cremations since the opening in 2019 and has the largest ceremony hall in the local area which can seat more than 120 people. It has car

    The gardens at Wealden Crematorium. Picture: ContributedThe gardens at Wealden Crematorium. Picture: Contributed
    The gardens at Wealden Crematorium. Picture: Contributed

    parking spaces for 160 vehicles to give the most stress-free experience possible.

    The state-of-the-art crematorium recently received the Highly Commended Award from the Sussex Heritage Trust in the landscape and gardens category, and have further

    donated £12,000 to Chestnut Tree House, a children’s charity in Sussex.

    The donation was funded through the ICCM Metals Recycling Scheme, which, with written consent, allows bereaved families to donate metals after a cremation.

    Councillor Kelvin Williams, part of the ‘Alliance for Wealden’, Liberal Democrat councillor for Uckfield East and lead councillor for Public Health and Asset Management, said, “I

    am really pleased to hear that Wealden Crematorium is hosting another open day. I would encourage residents and organisations across Sussex to attend, and to

    understand the process of what happens and ask questions, which might normally seem taboo.”

    Refreshments will be served throughout the day, for more information about the newest crematorium in East Sussex, visit https://www.wealdencrematorium.co.uk/