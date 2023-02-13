Weekly tea and chat sessions return at Worthing hotel

​A popular drop-in chat session in Worthing is starting to build up again post-Covid, with weekly gatherings of friends old and new.

Char and Chat launched at the Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, in March 2020 and quickly became hugely popular.

The weekly meet-ups started on Friday, March 6, 2020, following a successful tea and chat event held at the hotel on Time To Talk Day a fortnight before.

Hotelier Simon Margaroli and Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman, joint founder of Worthing Mental Health Awareness Week, came up with the idea to bring people together for a good old natter.

Wendy sharing a joke with Carol and Joan at the weekly chat sessions

But after only three sessions, the whole country went into lockdown on March 23, 2020.

Regular Wendy said: "It was very popular but sadly Covid struck and it all came to an end. Now it’s back, every Friday at 10.45am in the lounge. It’s only £4 for coffee and delicious cakes.

"Anyone can come along and will be welcome. Those who have already started attending have enjoyed talking to complete strangers, all of whom have a tale to tell.

"This week, the main topic was the music of the 60s, who everyone liked and who they’d seen, or even met. The conversations just happen. Time flies and before you know it, it’s gone midday.