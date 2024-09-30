Welcome to The Mechanical Circus - new Hove exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hove Museum of Creativity presents a mechanical trip to the circus for families with a new free exhibition (until Sunday, February 23).

Spokeswoman Caroline Sutton said: “Hove Museum of Creativity proudly presents a selection of circus-themed automata in a free family-friendly exhibition which brilliantly combines art, science, engineering and humour. These beautifully hand-crafted mini masterpieces are created by talented artists curated by the Cabaret Mechanical Theatre. Automata comes from the Greek word for self- propelled. The moving mechanical devices showcase intricate designs and clever mechanisms. The push of a button or the turn of a handle brings the performers and side-shows to life. The works are fun, whimsical and educational. They include a man sitting in a bath eating spaghetti, a muscle man lifting weights and another pedalling a penny farthing bike – a simple button will make each of the machines move.”

Creative programmer Fiona Story said: “In this marvellous exhibition sculpture and creativity meets problem solving and engineering with fantastic results. It promotes inspired learning and is a way of helping people to explore their own creative spark. The detail in these extraordinary machines is breathtaking. They are utterly delightful and endlessly appealing.”

Sarah Alexander, Cabaret Mechanical Theatre, added: "Automata are intergenerational, with the ability to amuse, enchant and inspire curiosity across all age groups. Automata tell a story with the push of a button, they convey something, whether that’s a thought-provoking message or simply something to make you laugh." Caroline added: “The exhibition offers an interactive area where visitors can try to build their own automata. They can gain an appreciation for the cogs, gears, springs and hatchets that power these creations. Using a quirky selection of recycled bits and pieces, visitors will have the chance to unleash their creativity and even discover a newfound passion for this unique blend of art and engineering. Perfect for all ages, the experience promises to fascinate and entertain.”