West Sussex Fire and Rescue to hold fire training course at Worthing Fire station

West Sussex Fire and Rescue are set to host a fire training course at Worthing Fire Station.

By Sam Pole
3 minutes ago
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 6:45pm

The fire service will be running a Fire Warden training course for businesses at Worthing Fire Station on January 24.

This course is for all those working in the care industry. It will provide residents with an understanding of fire, how it starts and spreads and the most effective ways of extinguishing different types of fire.

The course will also allow people to be trained by the professionals and learn what you need to do to keep your staff and customers safe from fire.

    It will also support people to look at the role and responsibilities in the event of a fire and offer people the opportunity to practice with portable firefighting equipment on a live fire.

    The course usually runs for three hours and the course is £125 per head.

    To find out more visit WSCC’s website about the course.