West Sussex location named among best wild camping spots in the UK
The inaugural Best Almost Wild Camping Index by Camplify UK, one of the largest and most-trusted campervan and motorhome sharing communities globally, lists hundreds of off-grid locations around the UK to help holidaymakers embrace the outdoors and get closer to nature.
Designed to help holidaymakers plan their summer escapes, the index exclusively analysed remote locations and their proximity to beaches, national parks, Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), top attractions, as well as the functional facilities available on site – allowing road trippers to ditch crowded campsites in favour of peace and tranquillity.
Wiston Ponds in Wiston beat locations in Devon, East Sussex, Kent, Northumberland, Oxfordshire and Essex, to be named one of the best locations for off-grid adventures – taking a position in the top ten.
The remote spot scored highly thanks to the volume of attractions within a short drive, as well as the facilities it offers guests on site.
