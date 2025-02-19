West Sussex location named among best wild camping spots in the UK

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 18:36 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 18:41 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A peaceful pitch in West Sussex has been named as one of the UK’s best ‘wild’ camping spots, according to an independent study that has ranked hundreds of off-grid locations across the country.

The inaugural Best Almost Wild Camping Index by Camplify UK, one of the largest and most-trusted campervan and motorhome sharing communities globally, lists hundreds of off-grid locations around the UK to help holidaymakers embrace the outdoors and get closer to nature.

Designed to help holidaymakers plan their summer escapes, the index exclusively analysed remote locations and their proximity to beaches, national parks, Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), top attractions, as well as the functional facilities available on site – allowing road trippers to ditch crowded campsites in favour of peace and tranquillity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wiston Ponds in Wiston beat locations in Devon, East Sussex, Kent, Northumberland, Oxfordshire and Essex, to be named one of the best locations for off-grid adventures – taking a position in the top ten.

The remote spot scored highly thanks to the volume of attractions within a short drive, as well as the facilities it offers guests on site.

Related topics:AONBKentNorthumberlandOxfordshireEssex

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice