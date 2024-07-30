West Sussex Music, Arts and Drama Festival festival coming this August
MADhurst stands for Music, Arts & Drama Festival in Midhurst. On their official website, it says the aim of the founding members was to ‘Promote and celebrate music, arts and drama and the local community.
Phillipa Frankland Chair, of the MADhurst Committee said: “"This year celebrates the 13th Music, Arts & Drama Festival (MADhurst) promoting creative talent both home grown and from further a field and the community of Midhurst and the surrounding villages.
"Last year because of another successful festival we were able to support the local food bank once again and were also able to make a donation to Midhurst Community Choir both in conjunction with Midhurst and Petworth Rotary Club.
“We donated money to our three local primary schools to support their music, arts and drama programmes and our donation was very kindly matched by the Midhurst Lions. Additional donations were also made to Friends of Easebourne Parish.
"For MADhurst 2024 we have an exciting array of events which entertain you with a mixture of comedy, music, drama and art in venues around Midhurst. Highlights include an array of talented comedians in association with Epic Comedy, music with Oaken Harmony, Dawn Gracie, UK Forces Veterans Show Band, Mission Impossible Party Band and by popular demand the return of Forza Opera Tenor Duo, and much much more.
"Thank you for your continued support and we hope you enjoy our varied 2024 programme as much as we have in creating it for you.”
The non-profit organisation are also looking for volunteers to help run the festival on a few dates for. In a post on their Facebook Page, it reads ‘Are you able to donate one hour of your time to support our community events… Help is needed on Saturday, August 3rd With Unplugged in Market Square from 9am to 3 pm… Help is (also) needed for the Pop Up Art Exhibition in the Methodist Church Hall on Thursday 1st August 10 am to 4 pm, Friday 2nd August 1 pm to 4 pm & Saturday 3rd August 10 am to 3 pm.’
