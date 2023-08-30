BREAKING
West Sussex N Gauge Model Railway Club releases date for autumn open day

​A West Sussex club for model railway enthusiasts is holding an autumn open day to give people a better idea of what the club is about.
By Elaine Hammond
Published 30th Aug 2023, 13:24 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 13:24 BST
West Sussex N Gauge Model Railway Club's biggest layout, created for the 2019 exhibition. Photo by Derek Martin / Sussex World DM19111030a

West Sussex N Gauge Model Railway Club meets at Sompting Village Hall, in West Street, Sompting, and the open day will be held there on Saturday, September 16, from 10am to 4pm.

Entry is £1 for adults, free for children, and refreshments will be available. Visit www.wsng.co.uk for full details. Free parking is available and there is disabled access.

The club shop will be open, with quality pre-owned N gauge at competitive prices.

