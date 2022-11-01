West Sussex N Gauge Model Railway Club's biggest layout, created for the 2019 exhibition. Photo by Derek Martin DM19111030a

The club has been based in Sompting for more than 30 years and meets on the first and third Friday of every month at the village hall at 7pm. For the 2019 show, more than 25 linked layouts were put together as one giant network.

This time, the N Gauge Model Railway Show on Saturday, November 5, will feature more than 12 layouts, including the club's own modular layout, and a club shop.Nigel Appleton, publicity officer, said: "We are holding an exhibition back at Shoreham Baptist Church. Our last event there was in 2019 and we have not held an exhibition since. The layouts attending the show will come from Hampshire, Sussex and Surrey."

The club is hoping to gain new members, due to a decrease in membership during the pandemic.

Most Popular

The N Gauge Model Railway Show will run from 10am to 5pm at Shoreham Baptist Church, in Western Road, Shoreham. Entry is £4 for adults, £1 children aged three to 17. Tea, cofee, cakes and lunches available.Layouts attending will be: Ashborough Junction (Dorking MRC), Battledown (Horsham MRC), Brunswik – German branch terminus (East Surrey Group), Kuritu II– Japanese trams (East Surrey Group), East Schelving Goods Yard (Sompting & District MRC), Modular Layout (West Sussex N Gauge MRC), Mini Modules - Neil Ellis & Colin Cheney (Wsng), Hillside Park - Nigel Appleton (Wsng), Lyme Regis - Phil Lovesay (Wsng), Case Layouts Small N Working - Ian Redman, Chrilvinton Town (Kevin Leggett (Wsng) and Kato Town - Jon Orpin (Wsng).

Advertisement Hide Ad