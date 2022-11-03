Taking place both online and in person at West Sussex Record Office at 7pm, Bill will look at stories associated with the lines to Midhurst, including a runaway locomotive, a prominent national funeral and a catastrophic accident and will use the railway theme as a platform to explore social history.

The talk will last an hour and will include film footage, a photographic display and original documents. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions (remote audiences can ask questions via the chat box).

Tickets cost £8 to attend in person and can be booked and paid for by phoning 01243 753602.

Railway enthusiasts or those interested in social history are invited to join local historian Bill Gage as he tells tales of the “Rails to Midhurst” on Tuesday, November 29.

