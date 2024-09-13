Multi-award-winning TV show The Repair Shop – which is filmed at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton – is heading out of the barn and onto the stage with a brand-new live tour The Repair Shop Live: Secrets from The Barn, from early next year.

Dates will include Portsmouth and Brighton.

In the show, a workshop filled with expert craftspeople brings pieces of family history and the memories they hold back to life.

Spokeswoman Mairi Thiam said: “This heartwarming and unique show will provide a real glimpse inside the workshop of dreams and will feature Jay Blades and experts Will Kirk and Steve Fletcher, who will be joined by special guest experts Kirsten Ramsay, Lucia Scalisi, Suzie Fletcher and The Teddy Bear Ladies, Julie Tatchell and Amanda Middleditch, throughout the run.

“The tour will give fans the chance to spend the evening in the company of their favourite TV experts and learn more about what it’s like working alongside each other. The experts will take a trip down memory lane and share anecdotes, memories, and stories from life inside the barn that will leave you feeling entertained and inspired. The live tour is produced by Firefly Live and No Third Entertainments and runs from February 2 to March 24, with tickets on sale at http://nothird.co.uk/live-shows/the-repair-shop/

Executive producer of The Repair Shop and managing director of Ricochet, Joanna Ball, said: “The Repair Shop experts are the most talented, hard-working and dedicated people I’ve ever had the privilege to work with, and they are also the best company. I’m so pleased to be able to take them out on tour around the country to give their fans an opportunity to experience some of the pleasure and camaraderie of the barn.”

Gareth Watson from Firefly Live said: “We’re delighted to be working with Ricochet and the wonderful experts from The Repair Shop to bring some of the series’ magic to fans from around the UK. This tour will give fans a glimpse into life at the barn and the experts skills and stories unlike ever seen before.”

Dates are:

Sunday 2nd February Newcastle O2 City Hall

Monday 3rd February Glasgow Pavilion

Tuesday 4th February Edinburgh, Usher Hall

Sunday 23rd February Brighton Dome

Monday 24th February Swansea Arena

Tuesday 25th February Bath Forum Theatre

Wednesday 26th February Portsmouth Guildhall

Monday 17th March Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tuesday 18th March Leicester De Montfort Hall

Wednesday 19th March Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Thursday 20th March Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sunday 23rd March Salford, The Lowry

Monday 24th March Sheffield City Hall

The Repair Shop is produced by Ricochet and first aired on BBC Two early evening in March 2017, eventually moving across to BBC One for daytime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since March 2020 it has also aired in BBC One’s Peak schedule at 8pm, with a number of specials including: Comic Relief, Christmas, Windrush and 75 Years of NHS. The Christmas Special on Christmas Eve 2023 was watched by 3.9 million viewers. The multi award-winning series currently airs Wednesdays at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.