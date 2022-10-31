A sea of West Highland white terriers from all over the south gathered at Littlehampton beach for the town's first Westie Walk, organised by dog walker Clare Palmer through the Facebook group Westie Advice Group UK, with the help of its founder, Sue Makepeace.

Around 40 Westie owners from as far as Oxford, Southampton, Bluewater, Ashford, Hove and London joined the walk along the shore at low tide, walking eastwards before turning back to head for coffee and food at Edge by the Sea in Norfolk Gardens.

A similar number is expected on Saturday, November 5, for the second South East England Westie Walk.

West Highland white terriers from all over the south at Littlehampton beach for the first organised Westie Walks in April 2022

Clare, a Westie owner from Littlehampton, said: "It is estimated that around 30 to 40 owners will attend from all over the south region with their Westies. Members can find out about this and other similar events by joining South East England Westie Walks Facebook group and Westie and Scottie Walks Around Britain Facebook group."

The November walk will start at 1pm at Edge by the Sea in Norfolk Gardens and it is open to all local Westie owners.