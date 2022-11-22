Santa, elves and funfair rides greet families at the Bognor Regis switch on event.

Families can visit Santa in his grotto and watch his sleigh being carved from ice, there will also be a Rudolph ice reindeer. If you haven’t written your Christmas letter yet the elves will be on hand to help and you can post it in the magical post box made from ice.

The event takes place on November 26, 2pm until 6.30pm and the lights will be switched on at 6pm.

‘Light up Bognor Regis’ giant ice selfie frame will be outside the Alexandra Theatre next to the Christmas tree.On the main stage there will be live music from Sam Griffith and Sound House, a spot of magic with Malcolm and then the mesmerising new light displays will be switched on by the cast of the fantastic Spillers Pantomime Beauty and the Beast, the Town Crier, and the Mayor of Bognor Regis

There will also be funfair rides, hot chestnuts and a full street market will fill the precinct, with street performances from Stilt Walkers, LED Fairy’s, and Contact Jugglers.Santa will be in his Grotto between 2pm until 5.30pm tickets are £2.

Tickets are bookable in the following half hourly time slots: 2.00 until 2.30, 2.30 until 3.00, 3.00 until 3.30, 3.30 until 4.00, 4.00 until 4.30, 4.30 until 5.00, 5.00 until 5.30.

Tickets are available to purchase from the Town Hall Monday to Thursday (first floor up the stairs to the right, there is a lift available), or email to reserve your tickets [email protected]The event is supported by Arun District Council, Alexandra Theatre, Bognor Regis BID, Showmen Events, Bognorphenia, Rox Music and Arts and V2 Radio.