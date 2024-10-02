What's happening in Chichester high street?

New shops, restaurants and more, the historic West Sussex city of Chichester is always changing, here’s what’s going on.

Chichester’s high street is bustling with activity with new shops, and closures bringing change to the historic city centre.

Here’s what’s been going on in the Chichester high street.

Chichester cross, West Sussex.

Photo: Henry Bryant

The Barn in Chichester celebrated this fourth year on the high street a few weeks ago. They've also launched a brand-new menu for the Autumn/Winter seasons. New dishes include a new lamb burger infused with North African spices and a warm salad.

Burgover is coming soon to South Street. The local burger chain is expanding with its second store. Its original restaurant is based in the Horsham area.

Vinegar Hill will be coming to North Street in Chichester. They will sell a collection of home, fashion and lifestyle products. There has been no confirmation as to when the shop will open, but works have been underway.

