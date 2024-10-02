Chichester’s high street is bustling with activity with new shops, and closures bringing change to the historic city centre.
Here’s what’s been going on in the Chichester high street.
1. What's going on in Chichester?
Chichester cross, West Sussex. Photo: Henry Bryant
2. What's happening in Chichester high street?
The Barn in Chichester celebrated this fourth year on the high street a few weeks ago. They've also launched a brand-new menu for the Autumn/Winter seasons. New dishes include a new lamb burger infused with North African spices and a warm salad. Photo: Henry Bryant
3. What's happening in Chichester high street?
Burgover is coming soon to South Street. The local burger chain is expanding with its second store. Its original restaurant is based in the Horsham area. Photo: Henry Bryant
4. What's happening in Chichester high street?
Vinegar Hill will be coming to North Street in Chichester. They will sell a collection of home, fashion and lifestyle products. There has been no confirmation as to when the shop will open, but works have been underway. Photo: Henry Bryant
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.