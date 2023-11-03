What's In a Name? The Streets of Worthing - book launch with afternoon tea

​​A new book looking at the stories behind road names in Worthing has been published to help the fight for Worthing's heritage, to keep the history of the town and some of the key people from its past alive.

Author Wendy Greene researched and compiled What's In a Name? The Streets of Worthing with the help of her daughter, Chrissie Greene, and profits will be donated to The Worthing Society.

A colourful picture of fishing boats with the South Downs in the distance, taken by Chrissie many years ago, has been used as the front cover the the book, which is priced at £6.

Wendy said: "The book is dedicated to the Worthing Society and all those who strive to maintain the heritage of our town and record its history.

Wendy Green with her new book, What's In a Name? The Streets of Worthing

"Also to Sue Belton, chairman of the society, for her support and encouragement and the donation of Robert Elleray's Millennium Encyclopaedia of Worthing History.

"This little booklet has been written to fulfil two purposes. it can satisfy the curiosity of anyone wanting to know the origin of their road name, and, more importantly, it can keep alive the memory of some very important, often generous people from the past.

"Recently, there has been a flagrant disregard of the town's heritage and traditions, with name changes - such as the Denton Lounge - which fail to understand the origin.

"This edition covers Worthing coast to railway and Heene Road to Brougham Road. We hope to publish further booklets covering the outlying areas and villages of Worthing."

All information in this book has been gathered from various sources, including the Worthing Herald and in particular articles by Elaine Hammond, Freddie Feest and John Hammond.

The book will be launched at an afternoon tea at The Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens, Worthing, on Tuesday, November 14, from 3pm to 6pm. Tickets for Tea, Scones and A Book for Worthing are £5.95, to include tea, scones, clotted cream and jam.

Book your place by contacting reception at The Ardington Hotel on 01903 230451. Please mention any dietary requirements when booking.

Wendy said: "Profits after production costs will go to The Worthing Society to help preserve what is left of Worthing's heritage. The book looks at the origins of the names of streets in the town from coast to railway, extending from Heene Road to East Worthing."

Once you have booked your place, you can drop in any time between 3pm and 6pm. Wendy will give a short introduction at 3pm and will be available all afternoon to talk about the inspiration for the book and research journey.