What’s on: a summer of play with the National Trust in Sussex

The National Trust’s Summer of Play, sponsored by Starling Bank, invites families to have fun and experience local places in new and unexpected ways, at Nymans, Sheffield Park and Garden, Petworth, Bodiam Castle and more.

Taking place throughout the school holidays, the National Trust's Summer of Play has a family-festival feel, with sports challenges, creative play, space for picnicking and cafés close by.

Richard Grudzinski the National Trust's South East Experiences Curator said: “National Trust houses, gardens and countryside have inspired people for centuries and it’s in that same spirit that we’re throwing open the doors and inviting families to have fun at Trust places this summer and let their imaginations run wild. Take Nymans in West Sussex where there are obstacle courses, den building and a woodland cabin to play in. Hunt for giant animal artat Sheffield Park and Garden or playTudor games at Petworth, inspired by their real life archaeological dig. At Bodiam in Sussex join a Medieval knights' training camp, complete with a mini jousting and hobby horses.”

Choose from 6 National Trust places across Sussex, 20 July – 1 September.

Summer of Play with the National Trust at Nymans

Nymans, near HandcrossNymans is a grade II listed garden set around a romantic house and ruins. Discover hidden corners through stone archways, play hide and seek along tree-lined avenues while surrounded by the Sussex Weald countryside. Comber’s Field will once again host a range of fun and active play opportunities. Challenge your friends and family to a race, manoeuvre your way through the obstacle course or take some quieter time out in the nature zone. There’s badminton and soft archery to try too. The Play Glade by the bookshop is just the spot for families to enjoy playing in nature, with den building, stepping logs, natural art and the play stage.

Sheffield Park and Garden, near UckfieldBalmy summer days are made for exploration, laughter and family adventures at Sheffield Park and Garden. Eight colourful animals are hanging out in Sheffield Park and Garden with their favourite exotic trees and plants. Can you spot them all? Designed by artists Tom Sears and Tori Flower, look for the larger-than-life illustrations, from monkeys in palm trees to anteaters ambling past giant gunneras. Away from main lakes, you will find large garden games and activities. Head up to the Cricket Pitch for free Kwik Cricket sessions every Wednesday during the holidays. Get a ducks-eye-view of Sheffield Park and Garden with stand up paddleboarding (SUP) on the far lake for the first time (prebook, additional charge applies).

Bodiam Castle, near Robertsbridge Roll up, roll up! The Medieval Fair is back at Bodiam Castle for Summer of Play, packed with family games and activities. Try mini jousting, hobby horses, straw bale hurdles and quoits. Drop in to Knight School and train up as a brave defender of the realm. Experience action-packed tournament duels, arming the knight and get involved with storytelling shows and armour handling (18 to 26 August, free with admission). Plus storytelling and medieval armour displays throughout the holidays. Try longbow archery (throughout August, fee applies) and solve puzzles along ‘The Castle the King Built’ trail (daily, £3 plus admission). Join Chapterhouse Theatre Company for a magical evening of Beauty and the Beast, in the atmospheric castle courtyard. Bring a picnic to enjoy with family and friends (booking advised, fee applies).

Petworth House and Park, PetworthEvery day of the holidays there are free Tudor-themed games to play and activities to enjoy inspired by a real-life Henry VIII archaeological summer dig. On Tudor Tuesdays & Thursdays: pop in for ‘make and take’ craft sessions, from swanky swords and Tudor Rose badges to magnificent crowns, miniature catapults and puppet-making. Outside, there’s child-friendly archery action (check for dates online). Daily in the Pleasure Garden: work on your medieval skills with a spot of hobby horse jousting or court jester juggling. Plus, you can act out favourite stories with Petworth’s puppet theatre. This summer Petworth is celebrating the Festival of Archaeology with an exciting archaeological dig (19 to 31 July) that will reveal more about Henry VIII’s visit. Suitable for all ages, you can see the trenches, handle the finds, and chat with experts from Historic Royal Palaces, Heritage 360 and DigVentures.

Summer of Play with the National Trust

Bateman’s, Burwash Will you succeed in The Jungle Book Games? Have a go at Mowgli’s rhythmic ribbons, keep your balance in the Kaa sack race, score high in the Hathi hoopla and create your own games’ opening song on Baloo’s music station. There’s plenty to keep the whole family busy on this action-packed trail. Discover new adventures with live, drop-in storytelling sessions in the gardens on select dates too. Or decorate your own ceramic animal plant pot, treasure chest or wooden snake (select dates, fee applies).

Standen, West Sussex From woodland walks to family trails in the house and grounds, there's plenty to keep children entertained at this beautiful Arts and Crafts house and garden. Escape to the country at Standen on a family trail around the garden. Tryyour hand at mini golf & croquet, race to build a train set, play games on the lawn & dress up in the woodland den. Try out the adventure play area with swings, a leaf shaped climbing frame and willow maze.