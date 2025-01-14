What’s on in Arundel, including museum talks, free exhibition and Paddington in Peru

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Civil war in Arundel is the focus of a free exhibition, exploring the great rebellion with a particular focus on the historic market town.

Arundel Museum is exploring the history of the English Civil War in Arundel and Sussex with its exhibition The Great Rebellion Civil War in Arundel, Sussex, running until Tuesday, January 28.

Part of a programme of events supported by the National Heritage Lottery Fund, it focuses on Arundel at the time of the Civil War, including the siege of the castle during the winter of 1643 / 1644.

Enjoy listening to a recording made for the South Coast Talking Newspaper, which gives an audio version of the Civil War exhibition.

Rosemary Hagedorn has written a new trilogy, Adventures in the Civil War, and all money raised will support Arundel Museum. The books are available in the museum shop only, priced £15 for all three.

Membership of Arundel Museum Society provides a vital income for the museum. Members benefit from free entry to the museum and its special exhibitions, a ten per cent discount on many items in the shop and regular newsletters.

The price is £20 individual, £25 joint, £30 family, and membership runs from January to December. Visit www.arundelmuseum.org for more information.

Arundel town crier Angela Standing will be giving a talk on the history of town criers on Wednesday, January 22, at 2.30pm. Entry is £7 members, £9 non-members. Refreshments are served at 2pm, before the talk. Book via [email protected] or telephone 01903 885866.

Dr Geoffrey Mead will give a talk on The Journey to the National Park on Tuesday, February 25, looking at the 19th and early 20th century attempts to preserve the areas of natural beauty and the subsequent move to the post-World War Two era of stricter planning, countryside access and the National Parks Act, which eventually leads to the South Downs National Park.

Entry is £8 members, £10 non-members. Refreshments will be served at 2pm and the talk starts at 2.30pm. Book via [email protected] or telephone 01903 885866.

Arundel-born local historian Mark Phillips will be giving an historic Arundel talk, The Arundel Gathering, on Friday, January 17, at 7.30pm.

This will be an informal talk with large screen presentation of historic images featuring the town and people of Arundel.

This popular and informal monthly talk is now in its 13th year. Free entry, although donations to the museum would be appreciated.

No booking or tickets required, just turn up. Doors open 7pm and there will be a break.

Swanbourne Poets is a group of poets and writers who meet at Arundel Museum once a month, on the third Monday, at 1.15pm. For more information, email [email protected].

See Paddington in Peru (PG) at Arundel Town Hall on Monday, January 27, at 7.30pm. Doors open at 7pm, when refreshments will be served. Tickets £8 from www.cinemobileuk/tickets.