What’s sewing on at Hassocks craft centre’s charity stitching day?

End-of-life nurses working in the Sussex community are set to benefit from a charity sewing event in Hassocks next month (Sept).

Keen sewers are getting together to create brightly-coloured washable bags for patients living with cancer and other health conditions who require a syringe driver.

Made & Making are holding their special charity sew day on Monday 18th September from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By making these bags, sewers will help people to be mobile for as long as possible and provide them with freedom and independence when they wish to go out.”, said Sarah Brangwyn from the sewing centre based at South Downs Heritage Centre.

“We are delighted to be able to help with this project as we know it will make a world of difference to the patients, families, and carers,” she added.