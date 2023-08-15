BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Britain’s first Eurovision singer, Patricia Bredin, has died aged 88
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

What’s sewing on at Hassocks craft centre’s charity stitching day?

End-of-life nurses working in the Sussex community are set to benefit from a charity sewing event in Hassocks next month (Sept).
By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 15th Aug 2023, 14:38 BST

Keen sewers are getting together to create brightly-coloured washable bags for patients living with cancer and other health conditions who require a syringe driver.

Made & Making are holding their special charity sew day on Monday 18th September from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“By making these bags, sewers will help people to be mobile for as long as possible and provide them with freedom and independence when they wish to go out.”, said Sarah Brangwyn from the sewing centre based at South Downs Heritage Centre.

“We are delighted to be able to help with this project as we know it will make a world of difference to the patients, families, and carers,” she added.

To join this special charity session, which promises to be ‘sew much fun’ please contact [email protected] and for further information on how to get involved visit www.madeandmaking.co.uk

Related topics:HassocksSussex