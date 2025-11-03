Where to watch Worthing's big Bonfire Night fireworks display

Worthing Lions' big Bonfire Night fireworks display returns with more than 70 volunteers out in force collecting donations.

The Worthing Firework Display is funded by Worthing BID and organised by Worthing Lions.

It will light up the sky and draw large crowds to watch from all along the beach and seafront promenade.

The much-loved community event takes place on Wednesday, November 5, with fireworks being set off from the end of Worthing Pier at 7.30pm.

The Lions say the fireworks are easily and safely seen from Worthing promenade and beach. Be aware there will be road closures in the area of the pier and seafront, and the pier will be closed for safety reasons.

Local restaurants are opening for pre and post firework meals and there will be a funfair, too. Celebration Samba will be playing on the steps of the Pavilion Theatre from 6.30pm.