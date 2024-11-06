White poppies to be hung on Worthing Peace Tree
The Remembering Peace event will take place at the Peace Tree in Homefield Park at 2.30pm on Sunday, November 17.
The programme reflects on latest war horrors and national peace campaigns, as well as looking at what can be done locally.
Pauline Fraser will explain the significance of the white poppy as a peace symbol and everyone will be invited to tie a white poppy to the peace tree.
Pauline said: "We have a box of poppies available. There will be a minute’s silence to remember all those killed in war, particularly civilians, followed by the reading of a peace poem.
"We will then walk to Beach House Park to view the memorials and then cross the road to Beach House to explain the significance of the plaque to the Basque Children. The whole event should take roughly an hour."