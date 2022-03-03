Why theatre matters even more in troubled times - Chichester Festival Theatre 2022 season

THE TAXIDERMIST'S DAUGHTER

CFT artistic director Daniel Evans said: “Obviously we are living in grim times again. So what do you do?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think the answer is that you have got to keep making work that is going to bring joy and thought and challenge to people. There is a feeling that when the news is as bad as it is now, then what does the theatre really matter but actually in the past couple of years we have seen just how much the theatre really does matter and that's why we carry on, why we bring so much to people especially when times are difficult.”

And that's very much part of the context for this year’s summer season, a summer season that will reflect two things: the theatre's 60th anniversary and our collective emergence from Covid.

Have you read: This is why the impact of Covid on the theatre could be huge

“We want to celebrate our Diamond Jubilee but we also feel a sense of making sure that we can honour as much work as we can, particularly the newer plays, particularly younger directors and the younger artists, all the people that have been through this difficult journey and we also want to honour our audiences.

“There are people that have held onto their tickets The Taxidermist’s Daughter for two years now and if that is not an example of incredible loyalty, then I don't know what is!”

It's about rewarding everyone, Daniel says, and the big summer musical certainly falls into that category – Crazy For You, music and lyrics by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman on the main-house stage from July 11-September 4.

“It has got an amazing score with some wonderful songs and we have got Broadway royalty coming to direct and choreograph it for us in Chichester. We asked Susan Stroman and she said yes! And it is just extraordinary to think of it. She is bringing a top Broadway team with her, and the great news is that we have also got Charlie Stemp who is going to play the lead.”

Charlie impressed everyone with his breakout role in Half A Sixpence at Chichester Festival Theatre in 2016, since when his career has soared including performing on Broadway with Bette Midler. Currently he is in the West End with Mary Poppins but, as Daniel says Charlie is delighted to be coming “home” to Chichester this summer.

The 2022 season:

The Taxidermist’s Daughter, adapted for the stage by Kate Mosse, a new play based on her novel, directed by Róisín McBrinn, April 8-30, Festival Theatre.

Our Generation, a new play by Alecky Blythe, directed by Daniel Evans, a co-production with the National Theatre, April 22-May 14, Minerva Theatre.

Henry Goodman in Murder On The Orient Express by Agatha Christie, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, directed by Jonathan Church, May 13-June 4, Festival Theatre.

Amanda Abbington, Frances Barber and Reece Shearsmith in The Unfriend, a new play by Steven Moffat, directed by Mark Gatiss, May 21-July 9, Minerva Theatre.

Alex Jennings in The Southbury Child, a new play by Stephen Beresford, directed by Nicholas Hytner, June 13-25, Festival Theatre.

Crazy For You, music and lyrics by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman, July 11-September 4, Festival Theatre.

Sing Yer Heart Out For The Lads by Roy Williams, directed by Nicole Charles, July 22– August 13, Minerva Theatre.

The Narcissist, a new play by Christopher Shinn, directed by Josh Seymour, August 26-September 24.

Woman In Mind by Alan Ayckbourn, directed by Justin Martin, September 23-October 15, Festival Theatre.

Local Hero, book by David Greig, nusic and lyrics by Mark Knopfler, based on the Bill Forsyth film, directed by Daniel Evans, October 8-November 19, Minerva Theatre.

The Famous Five, a new musical, music & lyrics by Theo Jamieson, book by Elinor Cook, based on books by Enid Blyton, directed by Tamara Harvey, October 21-November 12, Festival Theatre.

Chichester Festival Youth Theatre present The Wind In The Willows, by Kenneth Grahame, adapted for the stage by Alan Bennett, directed by Dale Rooks, December 17-31, Festival Theatre.

Priority booking for Friends of Chichester Festival Theatre opens: Saturday, March 12 (online and booking forms only); Tuesday, March 15 (phone and in person).

General booking opens: Saturday, March 19 (online only); Tuesday, March 22 (phone and in person).

cft.org.uk; 01243 781312; tickets from £10.