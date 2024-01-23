Wide-ranging spring programme at Shoreham's Ropetackle

Paul Sinha is among the performers heading to Shoreham (contributed pic)

Marketing manager Nicky Thornton said: “With live music, comedy, theatre, films, family shows, talks and workshops, there really is something for everyone. We’re proud to be a hub for community arts, high-quality, professional productions and a warm and friendly place to visit.

“We are really looking forward to stellar performances from music masters Oysterband (Feb 13 and 14), Eliza Carthy (April 13), Show of Hands (April 6), Thea Gilmore (Feb 3), Bonzo Bills (March 22) and Mad Dog Mccrea (Feb 16), comedians Shaparak Khorsandi (Jan 27), Joe Thomas of The Inbetweeners (Feb 9), Hal Cruttenden (March 27), Paul Sinha from The Chase (March 29), The Funny Mummy (Feb 21) and David Eagle (March 23), and some exquisite tributes along the way, including Fleetwood Bac (Feb 13), The Doors Alive (Feb 17), ELO Encounter (Feb 1 and 2), Simply Us + Them (April 27), The Unravelling Wilburys (March 8 and 9) and Seriously Collins (March 2)

“We are delighted to welcome prolific trumpeter Chris Coull to the stage in a regular monthly jazz series, featuring a special guest or two. There’s blues, folk, Americana, swing, dance, soul, pop, and the wonderful Saidi Kanda with his New Africa vibes (March 30)

“Families, don’t miss the beautiful Can Bears Ski?, a play about a deaf child in a hearing world (Jan 28), the madcap Adventures of Captain Calamity (Feb 15), The Museum of Marvellous Things where you get to make your very own puppet (April 3), The Noise Next Door’s Adventure Academy where you can globe trot the world (April 5) and the magnificent Brick People – a glorious event for LEGO lovers (April 11)

“Meanwhile, theatre-goers will love our range of plays, that include Austen’s Women: Lady Susan from the excellent Dyad Productions (April 23) and The Haunting by Hugh Janes – a gripping adaptation of Dickens’ most haunting works (Feb 22).

“There are shows and films for toddlers, theatrical storytellers for all ages, talks and book launches, writing workshops, circus workshops, singing workshops, Saturday Sessions, matinée films and so much more. Take a look inside, check out our website or pop into the centre and have a coffee from the Rose Petal Café."

Coming up on Saturday, January 27 is Shaparak Khorsandi: Scatterbrain. Shappi got an ADHD diagnosis, and it’s changing the way she sees her past… and future.

"From discovering the joys of shoplifting through to finally understanding her attraction to toxic men, Scatterbrain will have you laughing and crying as you find out what it’s like to live a life out of control. An irresistible mixture of stand-up and excerpts from her new book.”