The big day has almost arrived and after all the preparation for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, it’s easy to forget about making plans for the rest of the holidays – leaving some people feeling in limbo during that week between Christmas and New Year.

Whether it’s blowing the cobwebs away on a winter’s walk, keeping the children entertained indoors on a rainy day or heading out to one of Sussex’s any attractions, there are plenty of ideas to suit all budgets and keep the family entertained during the festive season.

Sussex has some beautiful coastlines and they are not just reserved for the summer. Wrap up warm, put the children in their wellies and head down to the beach for a bracing walk which is sure to blow the cobwebs away.

If you do not fancy the beach, trek up to the South Downs to take in the breathtaking views on our doorstep.

Seven Sisters cliff taken from South Hill Barn, Seaford.

Getting out in the fresh air, even in the winter, and having some exercise will boost your mood, help banish those post-Christmas blues and make those leftover festive treats more enjoyable when you return home.

The South Downs National Park, with mile upon mile of sumptuous scenery, is the perfect place to enjoy a festive amble, dusting off those Christmas cobwebs after one too many mince pies, including Seven Sisters Country Park, Glynde, Stanmer Park, Amberley and Petworth Park are all on the list.

So wrap up warm, pack a flask of tea, perhaps a few leftover sandwiches and enjoy some of the most inspiring landscapes in England.

Allison Thorpe, who leads access and recreation for the National Park, shares a few of her favourite festive walks across East and West Sussex.

Allison said: “Whether you’re looking for a blustery walk with all the family, a quiet romantic stroll, or a walk with the dog, the South Downs National Park is an amazing winter wonderland where you can gaze in awe at the sheer beauty of the landscape, often blanketed in frost or snow.

“Whether you’re searching for a pre-Christmas walk to de-stress in the lead-up to the big day or looking to burn off a few calories between Christmas and New Year, the national park is blessed with plenty of walking routes to give you much-needed time in nature, exploring the best the season can offer.

“Why not round off your walk with a trip to one of the many fantastic inns and eateries in the national park, enjoying some delicious local fare, raising a Christmas toast with spicy mulled wine or an ice-cold glass of South Downs fizz?

“The sunrises and sunsets are especially impressive this time of year, so it’s a great opportunity to take landscape photographs of the National Park.

“And, if you’re not adverse to the cold, a clear night offers the chance to gaze at the stars at one of our Dark Sky Discovery Sites.

“As always, we encourage people to plan ahead and give all farmers a festive thank you by sticking to the Countryside Code and keeping dogs on leads.

“Wherever you go, we hope all visitors are able to recharge their batteries this Christmas and feel rejuvenated by the great outdoors.”

To keep children entertained Nymans in Haywards Heath is hosting Beatrix Potter's Christmas Tale. Beatrix Potter’s festive tale The Tailor of Gloucester comes to the garden at Nymans, with installations around the garden for all the family to enjoy. Step inside the gallery and discover an exhibition for all the family with some of Beatrix Potter’s original illustrations and Christmas cards. The house is decorated with Christmas trees, sparkling lights and story scenes. There’s even a cosy storybook corner, puzzles and dressing up for little ones. Enjoy festive treats in the café after a winter’s day out. Until January 3, 2023, closed December 24 and 25, 10am until 4pm, last entry 3.30pm.

Zara Luxford, National Trust general manager for Nymans and Standen said: “Christmas at the National Trust is always magical but this year we’ve got more decorations, trails and events than ever before. We can’t wait to see families and friends coming together, making memories, and experiencing the festive atmosphere at the places the National Trust cares for.”

We all spend more time in front of the television in the winter and even more so at Christmas. If you are fed up with the same four walls on a rainy day, why not head to the cinema and see a film on the big screen.

There are a few family films on for the festive season including Matilda the Musical at the cinema. While on the television there is the heart-warming, film based on Charlie Mackesy’s best-selling book, The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse and Julia Donaldson’s Smeds and the Smoos on the BBC.

Many of our Sussex towns have opened ice skating rinks for the festive season and will be welcoming visitors in the week between Christmas and New Year, and even into January too, if you are wanting something to look forward to in January.

Take a trip around your local area to see some of the town’s best Christmas lights. Many residents have some spectacular light displays, so there is no need to travel to a ticketed attraction to see the lights if you are feeling the pinch after Christmas.

Some people actively encourage visitors by having a collection bucket for their chosen charity.