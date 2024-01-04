Winter holiday fun in West Sussex as children take music workshops

A music organisation was thrilled with the response to their winter holiday activities they ran in late December across West Sussex at venues in Bognor Regis, Crawley, Littlehampton, and Worthing.

Almost 200 attendees aged between eight and 16 took part in the workshops, which included the opportunity to learn how to write and perform rap and music lyrics, the opportunity to perform in a band, and DJ and Music Production.

At Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, there were sessions in Rap and Lyric Writing led by Louie Levack, rap practitioner and established performer, who incorporated performance and lyrics into the workshops.

In Crawley, young people were able to take part in Music Production workshops, giving them the opportunity to learn new skills including songwriting, delivered by our hub partners Education & Bass.

Children and young people had a lot of fun at their musical holiday activity

Over in Worthing youngsters with a passion for playing guitar, bass, drums, keyboard/piano or singing took part in our brand new four-day workshop to learn how to build a band.

James Underwood, Chief Executive of West Sussex Music, said: “We’ve been thrilled by the number of children and young people who have joined us to make music over the winter holidays. So many have come with an interest but not necessarily a lot of experience, and they’ve left with knowledge and confidence.

“For the more experienced and confident musicians, this was an excellent opportunity to hone their skills – before joining some of our other projects.”