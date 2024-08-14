Wish You Were Here is title of exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary

Wish You Were Here is the title of an exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary running from August 20-September 1.

Gael Emmett, exhibition coordinator, said: “The exhibition Wish You Were Here and exciting addition of the Postcards silent auction at the Oxmarket Contemporary is a celebration of where we live, illustrating and reflecting aspects of our local area of Chichester, South Downs and the south coast. A local scene, piece of architecture, a monument, the feeling of a hot summer’s day – an iconic image that we might send in a postcard to a friend or relative. The exhibition is being held at the height of summer when people are on holidays, tourists are visiting our area and these artworks will also be representative of recognisable scenes to visitors to the gallery. Oxmarket Contemporary has invited well-known artists and makers, many of whom have a strong relationship with the gallery, to participate in the Wish You Were Here exhibition. This exhibition will be in both galleries for two weeks.