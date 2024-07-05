With summer in full swing, there’s a wide range of NGS gardens opening in Sussex throughout July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In July your garden will be in full bloom and the fruits of your labour will be ripening beautifully for the autumn harvest. It’s a great time to collect seeds for next year and ensure everything is well mulched, weeded and watered.

You will no doubt be kept busy by all the gardening jobs, but remember to take a step back and enjoy your hard work. A cool glass of your favourite tipple in the shade is a great place from which to admire your patch. You could also spend a morning or afternoon visiting someone’s else’s garden and enjoying a home-made tea, happy in the knowledge that the small entrance fee (usually between £5 and £10) will help to raise funds for some of the best-loved nursing and health charities in the UK.

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we have donated more than £70 million to our beneficiary charities, and in 2023 made donations of over £3.4 million. Founded in 1927 to support district nurses, we are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK and our beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – we are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too. We fund projects which promote gardens and gardening as therapy, and in 2017, we launched our annual Gardens and Health Week to raise awareness of the topic. Our funding also supports the training of gardeners and offers respite to horticultural workers who have fallen on difficult times.

The National Garden Scheme

With summer in full swing, there’s a wide range of gardens open in East and West Sussex throughout July. A selection are featured here. Visit ngs.org.uk. for more.

Every Thursday in July (10am-5pm)

The Old Vicarage, Washington. West Sussex

Adults £7.00, children free. Book online at https://ngs.org.uk Self service light refreshments (cash only) & picnics welcome.

Wednesday 10th, 17th and 24th July (2pm-5pm)

Fittleworth House, Pulborough. West Sussex

Adults £5.00, children free. Book online at https://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day. Home-made teas.

Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th July (2pm-5pm)

Mayfield Gardens, Mayfield East Sussex

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adults £7.00, children free for entry to all the gardens. Book online at https://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day. Home-made teas.

Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th July (11am-5pm)

South Grange, Northiam East Sussex

Adults £6.00, children free for entry to all the gardens. Book online at https://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day. Home-made teas. Light lunches made to order.

Sunday 14th July (1pm-5pm)

Adults £5.00, children free for entry to all the gardens. Book online at https://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day. Home-made teas.

Friday 19th and Saturday 20th July (10am-4pm)

Springbourne, Clapham Village West Sussex

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adults £5.00, children free. Book online at https://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day. Home-made teas (cash only).

Saturday 20th July (9.30am-4.30pm)

Broad Street House, Icklesham East Sussex

Adults £6.00, children free. Book online at https://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day. Home-made teas (cash only).

Sunday 21st July (2pm-6pm)

Findon Place, Worthing West Sussex

Adults £7.00, children free. Book online at https://ngs.org.uk Home-made teas

Sunday 21st July (11am-4pm)

4 Hillside Cottages, Chichester West Sussex

Adults £5.00, children free. Book online at https://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day. Home-made teas.

Sunday 21st July (2pm-4.30pm)

The Folly, Chichester West Sussex

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adults £5.00, children free. Book online at https://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day. Home-made teas.

Thursday 25th and Saturday 27th July (11am-5pm)

Adults £5.00, children free. Book online at https://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day. Home-made teas

Thursday 25th and Saturday 27th July (11am-5pm)

33 Wivelsfield Road, Saltdean East Sussex

Adults £5.00, children free. Book online at https://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day. Home-made teas

Thursday 25th and Sunday 28th (2am-5pm)

Cumberland House and Thakeham Place Farm, Thakeham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adults £10.00, children free for both gardens. Book online at https://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day. Home-made teas

Tuesday 30th and Wednesday 31st July (10am-5pm)

Marchants Hardy Plants, Laughton East Sussex

Adults £7.00, children free. Book online at https://ngs.org.uk Home-made teas

If you’re passionate about your garden and your friends and family tell you how lovely it is, why not open it to visitors with the National Garden Scheme?