Woodlands Meeds’ Family Fireworks Night returns to great support from local community

The event organised by The Friends of Woodlands Meed was for the whole community with families and those with special needs in mind.

It was generously supported by the Burgess Hill Mayor, Mr Peter Chapman and community organisations, Burgess Hill Lions and Mid Sussex Radio along with local business Hunters Estate Agents and neighboring secondary school, the Burgess Hill Academy lending their field so that all the fireworks were set up safely away from the crowds watching at Woodlands Meed.

Many people turned up to enjoy a family friendly night out and the fireworks were enjoyed by all, with many saying it was the best display yet.

More than £2000 was raised for Woodlands Meed which will go towards funding equipment and projects at this special needs School and College for children from aged 2 to 19 with special educational needs.

Adam Rowland, Head Teacher at Woodlands Meed School said: “I am delighted so many people came and supported and enjoyed this family fireworks event. We are extremely grateful too for the support of Burgess Hill Lions and the Burgess Hill Academy in helping our Friends of Woodlands Meed volunteers to be able to put on this event.”

Information about Woodlands Meed

Woodlands Meed is a generic special needs school and college in West Sussex. The students have a very broad range of special needs and disabilities. Each student is offered individualised care and learning, while belonging to an inclusive, understanding and rewarding community. Our dedicated teaching staff all possess skills across a wide range of expertise.

Also, we benefit from a strong multi-disciplinary team of medical therapists, providing excellent care for all: speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, special school nurses and physiotherapy. Working together with the knowledgeable and experienced educational staff, they provide a highly personalised and creative curriculum, encouraging all students to achieve their full potential. Woodlands Meed is an exceptional school which strives to do good things for all its pupils to enable them to achieve their full potential.

1. Woodlands Meeds Family Fireworks Night Woodlands Meeds Family Fireworks Night had face-painting and spectacular fireworks. Photo: Woodlands Meeds Photo Sales

