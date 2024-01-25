World Day of Prayer Service on Friday 1st March 2024 at 2.30pm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Service has been prepared by the Christian Women of Palestine and will be held at 2.30pm at Emmanuel Church, Upperton Road, Eastbourne, BN21 1LQ followed by refreshments and a slideshow in the hall afterwards.

There is some parking at the church or park in the surrounding streets.

Buses going up Upperton Road leave from Gildredge Road stop G2: 51, 52, 97 and Regency Bus 28.