The Mayor of Worthing, Jon Roser, was among those to attend the celebrations.
He wrote on Facebook: “This morning #ArmedForcesDay 2024 pleased to join Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex Lady Emma Barnard at Worthing’s celebration at The Steyne.
“Thank you to every soldier sailor and aviator and their families, here in Worthing and across the country.”
Although the Battle of Britain Flypast was cancelled, an RAF Chinook was spotted in the sky in Worthing during the event.
Event organsier Steve Hinton, chairman of the Worthing Veterans Association, said: “We have got displays by the Royal Military Police, the RAF – with a Chinook flying over – along with sea, air and army cadets.
"There are lots of other military vehicle displays. Come down and have some fun.”
Scroll down and click through to see a photo gallery from Worthing’s Armed Forces Day.
