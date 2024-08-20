Worthing artist uses The Big Hoot art trail to explore Sussex history

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worthing-based cartoonist, illustrator and mural painter Russ Iden is the man behind Sussex Histowlry, the colourful giant owl at Fishbourne Roman Palace.

Sussex Histowlry is one of the dozens of owls delighting thousands of visitors to Chichester and Arundel this summer as part of a large-scale outdoor art trail – a first for the two locations – being organised by Chestnut Tree House, the children’s hospice for East and West Sussex and South-East Hampshire. The hospice provides specialist care for children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, and their families – and the owl sculpture trail, known as The Big Hoot 2024, is a crucial fund-raiser as well as tons of fun for everyone who sees it.

30 owl sculptures have swooped into public green spaces, Chichester’s streets and harbour, and Arundel’s historic town centre, providing a free day-out for the entire family, running until September 1, each one designed by a different artist. You’ll also have the opportunity to view all the owlets, designed by local schools and youth groups as part of the hospice’s Little Hoot learner programme.

Russ is delighted to have been selected as one of the artists this summer: “I did Shaun the Sheep in Brighton last year and when I saw this I thought I'd love to do it. You can pitch up to two designs and then they have a shortlist and then they whittle it down. They had more than 100 entries and there are only 30 owls to be done. I'm really pleased that they chose me. They did ask if you have done an owl before or if you have a presence on social media. Those sorts of things are helpful for getting the trail out there.”

Russ Iden (contributed pic)

Russ, who lives in Worthing, has taken as his theme the history of Sussex: “I have got people from the history of Sussex on there. It is going to be quite eclectic, and there will be a few curveballs as well! I've got Raymond Briggs on there and I've got Aubrey Beardsley and I've got Sir Patrick Moore and I've also got King Cogidubnus (Tiberius Claudius Cogidubnus, a first-century king of the Regni or Regnenses tribe in early Roman Britain). And I've also got banoffee pie because it was invented in Sussex! I've done quite a bit of research!” Russ used to teach in a school and still works part time at Warden Park Academy in Cuckfield: “But I've stepped back from teaching so that I can do more of my own art. I still work in the art department helping out part time though.” As for the art: “I pretty much do all sorts of things. I can reproduce any painting you like. I do Lowrys and Van Goghs” – though importantly, as Russ points out, he doesn't reproduce their signature on the pieces. “I also do cartoons and illustrations. That's one of my things, but actually my speciality is designing T-towels for people.” Amanda Fadero, CEO at Chestnut Tree House, said: “The Big Hoot is something that all ages can enjoy, and we hope it will encourage families and friends to come together.”