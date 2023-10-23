Worthing Christmas craft fair raises £30,000 for local charity

The Christmas Fair on Sunday 3rd December, 10.30am - 3.30pm at Worthing Charmandean, is in aid of St Barnabas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Fairy Tale Fair are pleased to be returning to Worthing Charmandean on Sunday 3rd December 2023.

The So This is Christmas fair is held in aid of St Barnabas House and we’re so pleased to be able to continue our fundraising efforts for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have now passed £30,000 raised for the hospice through these fairs which we are incredibly proud of.

There is also a cafe/bar, free face painting and balloon modelling plus special guests including Sussex Ghostbusters and live choir.