Worthing Christmas craft fair raises £30,000 for local charity
The Christmas Fair on Sunday 3rd December, 10.30am - 3.30pm at Worthing Charmandean, is in aid of St Barnabas.
The Fairy Tale Fair are pleased to be returning to Worthing Charmandean on Sunday 3rd December 2023.
The So This is Christmas fair is held in aid of St Barnabas House and we’re so pleased to be able to continue our fundraising efforts for them.
We have now passed £30,000 raised for the hospice through these fairs which we are incredibly proud of.
There is also a cafe/bar, free face painting and balloon modelling plus special guests including Sussex Ghostbusters and live choir.
The event will be opened by Worthing Town Crier at 10.30am.