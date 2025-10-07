Worthing families invited to free coding and drama workshop based on Ancient Greek storytelling

Ancient Greek storytelling will blend with modern coding in a free full-day creative workshop for children in Worthing this autumn.

Actors of Dionysus and CoderDojo Brighton will present Magic from Myth at AudioActive on Saturday, October 25.

The free coding and drama workshop is suitable for children aged six to 13, prioritising young people with additional needs.

Tamsin Shasha, artistic director at Actors of Dionysus, said: "Participants will explore myths through drama and bring them to life using Scratch coding – no prior experience required. The workshop is SEND-friendly, inclusive and designed to build confidence, creativity and digital skills.

"Children will take part in drama games, myth-inspired storytelling, and hands-on coding activities. The workshop is part of AoD’s commitment to accessible arts education and is supported by external funding."

Three myths will be brought to life through games, drama exercises and performance in the morning. The young people will then learn to code with Scratch to create dynamic animations and simple games drawn from the stories of the myths. Visit https://bit.ly/4mIQYFb for more information and to sign up.

Actors of Dionysus is a UK-based theatre company dedicated to making ancient Greek drama accessible and engaging for modern audiences. Through performance, education, and outreach, AoD brings myth and meaning to life for learners of all ages.

Laura Plumley, assistant producer, said: "The workshops are playful, educational and designed to be fully inclusive. They’re part of a wider initiative to connect myth, drama and digital skills in a way that’s accessible to all.

"Magic from Myth blends ancient storytelling with Scratch coding. We’re keen to reach more local families – particularly those with SEND children or limited access to creative opportunities."