Worthing Festival artwork unveiled

Jo Taswell pictured with her winning artwork (contributed pic)

Aspiring artist and BA (Hons) fine a rt student Jo Taswell is having one of her creations celebrated following a poster design competition held with the students of Northbrook College. Worthing Festival ‘24 will run from June 8-23.

A Festival spokesman said: “The competition provides a fantastic opportunity to showcase the work of the degree level students as well as celebrating the continuing collaboration between Northbrook College and Worthing Festival.

“The college’s creative students, covering fine art, prop making, textiles and photography, were invited to submit a piece which could be used as the face of this year’s multi-arts festival, which will bring together a host of events and activities covering live music, dance, heritage, art, comedy and more this summer. After reviewing the submissions, the competition’s judging panel unanimously selected Jo’s beautiful abstract seascape painting as the winning piece.”

The panel comprised Helena Thomas, principal, Kirste McCool, HE quality manager from Northbrook College, councillors Rita Garner, Dale Overton and Cathy Glynn-Davies, Richard Manders from Colonnade House and Judy Fox from Time for Worthing.

Cllr Garner, Worthing’s cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “We were once again blown away by the quality of this year’s submissions and I’d like to thank all the students for their wonderful work.

" Jo’s original and striking seascape exemplifies the wealth of creative talent in our coastal town and the surrounding region.”

Jo, a mature student, originally studied at Northbrook but has now returned to the college after rediscovering her passion for painting during lockdown.

She is now in the process of completing a higher education fine art degree at Northbrook College’s West Durrington campus.

Jo said: “I’m delighted that my painting has been selected for the official artwork for Worthing Festival 2024. I’m proud to be representing Northbrook College and, as a mature student studying BA (Hons) fine art, I hope to inspire other artists to return to education later in life. It is a real confidence boost and I look forward to seeing my work in print promoting Worthing’s fantastic multi-arts festival.”

Helena Thomas said: “We were incredibly proud of our relationship with Worthing Festival and grateful for the opportunities provided to our talented students. It’s important for our Northbrook College students to have the opportunity to work on live projects for our local community, helping them to negotiate the transition of academic work and bring it to life."