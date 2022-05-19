Venues are urged to come forward to support the treasure hunt and help raise money for the volunteer-led charity's work supporting families in urgent need.

With help from students at Davison High School and St Andrew's High School, the hunt will be run on Saturday, July 2. People will be tasked with finding a selection of single food items in the windows of businesses taking part, with cash prizes up for grabs.

Carl Walker, co-founder, said: “This will be Worthing Food Foundation’s first children’s treasure hunt and we really hope town centre businesses will get involved by displaying an item and poster in their window.

The Worthing Food Foundation team organising the town centre treasure hunt

“Not only will you be part of a fun community event that is raising funds for the foundation, you will be providing an important signpost in your window for those who may need our support but don’t know how to get it.

"According to government figures, 12,000 people in Worthing skip meals and don’t have enough food. This shocking scale of need is rapidly increasing but we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of local businesses since our launch two years ago. We hope even more will step up and get behind our treasure hunt in July.”

Items chosen will be drawn from the weekly support packages provided to more than 300 Worthing residents and will include baked beans, pasta, cereal and toothpaste. The aim will be to visit as many of the venues as possible to find the items, with the winners receiving cash prizes.

Businesses are asked to display a small food item and an A4 poster, providing details about the event and, importantly, informing people how they can receive food support if they need it.

Set up in response to the Covid-19 crisis, Worthing Food Foundation runs a foodbank providing emergency food, toiletries and support. It also runs a children’s cooking club and a school uniform exchange.

Email [email protected] to support the treasure hunt and visit www.worthingfoodfoundation.org.uk for more information.

